'Any team' - Glen Kamara on Leeds United's unbeaten run, Whites 'expectation' and side hope

Daniel Farke’s Whites have now gone 12 league games without losing a game, 11 of which have yielded victories and most recently Friday night’s 2-0 triumph at Sheffield Wednesday. An incredible return of 34 points from a last possible 36 has Leeds sat in the Championship’s second automatic promotion place and now one point ahead of third-placed Ipswich Town with nine games remaining.

Ipswich themselves were on a seven-game unbeaten run heading into Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Cardiff City but the Tractor Boys suffered a last-gasp 2-1 defeat as their run which included six consecutive victories was ended.

But United’s unbeaten run rolled on at Sheffield Wednesday, a run that Kamara says is rare and hard to achieve as Farke’s Whites now finally get a rest of eight days without a game. Leeds will return to action at home to Millwall next weekend in their final game before the March international break.

Speaking after Friday night’s win at Hillsborough, Kamara was asked about his side’s unbeaten run, how difficult it was to do that and whether people now ‘expected’ Leeds to win every game. Ex-Rangers star Kamara admitted: “It's tough going unbeaten in general. It doesn't come around often for any team so when it does, you have just got to try and keep it up. Hopefully we can do that."

Friday night’s clash at Hillsborough already presented a 16th clash of the new year for Leeds who now finally have no midweek game to contend with for the first time since the middle of January. That will present some welcome time to relax.

Pressed on his plans for the week off – and whether he would be following teammate Georginio Rutter into horse racing pursuits perhaps, Kamara smiled: “No, no, no. But he's really into horses. Honestly, I see him on his iPad before games looking at it all. I'm like ‘wow, this guy’. But no, I'll leave him to it.