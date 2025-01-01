‘Any team’ - Ethan Ampadu's bullish Leeds United message heading into 2025 with rivals warning
Whites captain Ethan Ampadu has issued a bullish Leeds United message but with a clear warning as Leeds United head into 2025.
Ampadu’s side are swinging into the new year with a two point lead at the top of the Championship and face Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road today in a 3pm kick-off.
Leeds are heading into the contest on a six-game unbeaten run but with their most recent defeat coming against their New Year’s Day visitors.
Blackburn were responsible for condemning Leeds to just a third defeat of the season via a 1-0 victory in November’s clash at Ewood Park and Ampadu has fired a warning about what will be needed in United’s bid to “make amends” for that reverse.
Ampadu, though, has declared that his side hold belief that they can defeat “any team” at home if playing to their best and helped by the club’s fans.
Writing in his captain’s column of the matchday programme, Ampadu declared: “We know from our recent fixture with Blackburn at Ewood Park that today’s game will not be easy. They, of course, got the better of us that day with a 1-0 win, so we want to try and make amends for that.
“We know winning will not be easy as Blackburn are a very good side, but we believe at home, if we play how we know we can, we are capable of beating any team, especially with your support.”
