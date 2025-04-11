Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United chief operating officer Morrie Eisenberg says the club will be sharing Elland Road expansion plans with supporters in the near future.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds' proposed expansion of home stadium Elland Road is expected to take another step in the direction of redevelopment later this month when senior council officials meet to discuss a planning application increasing the ground's capacity.

Elland Road has been home to Leeds United since the club's inception in 1919 and is widely considered one of English football's oldest and most historic stadiums. In recent years, the need for redevelopment has become apparent to club chiefs with majority shareholder 49ers Enterprises making clear their intention to modernise the stadium and enhance supporters' matchday experience. The club are subsequently expected to submit an 'imminent' planning application to Leeds City Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Elland Road holds a significant place in the hearts of Leeds United fans and the city as a whole," Eisenberg said in a statement released by Leeds. "This agreement with Leeds City Council marks another step towards our ambition to expand and refresh a century-old stadium, while retaining the unique atmosphere and spirit of Elland Road.

"Our commitment to the long-term success of the club is illustrated in our plans to invest in, modernise and re-vision the stadium - improving the facilities and the ability to welcome thousands more supporters through its doors. We will be sharing our plans with supporters and the local community imminently and look forward to hearing their thoughts.”

Redevelopment of Elland Road and the surrounding South Leeds area is set to heavily involve the real estate and property expertise of Lowy Family Group (LFG) principal Peter Lowy, who sits on the Leeds United board of directors. The 66-year-old Australian is heir to the Westfield Group's retail empire, for whom he operates as co-chief executive, whilst routinely attending Leeds' home and away fixtures. Leeds City Council are expected to consider entering into a Memorandum of Understanding with LFG ahead of the proposed plans.

"We welcome the formation of this strategic relationship with Leeds City Council to explore opportunities for the regeneration of this vital part of the city," Lowy said. "We’re looking forward to working together with Leeds City Council to regenerate south Leeds, improving the lives of people who live here and driving forward our ambitions for Elland Road.”