'Another one' - Fresh blow rules defender out of Leeds United v Harrogate Town FA Cup clash
Harrogate Town are heading for Saturday evening’s FA Cup clash at Leeds United with seven men out injured following a fresh blow.
Town were already without George Thomson (Achilles), Liam Gibson (hamstring), Ellis Taylor (calf), James Moorby, Eno Nto and captain Josh Falkingham (shin) in the build-up to Saturday evening’s third round clash at Elland Road.
Defender Matty Foulds then pulled his groin in the year ending 1-1 draw at Fleetwood Town but the club were hoping that the 26-year-old who has started 13 of Town’s 25 league games so far this season would soon be making a return.
Foulds, though, has now been ruled out for another month, leaving boss Simon Weaver with seven men out although Taylor may return to have some sort of involvement in Saturday evening’s cup tie. The weather, however, is not helping on that front.
Providing his latest team news, Weaver told the BBC: “Matthew Foulds has been ruled out for another month which has come from nowhere really, just from a bit of tightening up in his joint in his groin so that rules him out. Another one.
"But other than that there's no new injuries ahead of the weekend so it's just still the seven out.
"Ellis (Taylor) has been wanting to train this week, obviously that task has been made harder by the weather.
"But hopefully he will have a little blow out today and tomorrow and he'll have some involvement in the squad we hope.”
Weaver could also be boosted by recent loan-signing Eko Solomon who could make his senior debut at Elland Road having joined the club on loan from Huddersfield Town.
