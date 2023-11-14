Rotherham United are on the hunt for a new manager ahead of next week's meeting Leeds United

Former Leeds United manager Steve Evans has been tipped as a contender for the Rotherham United vacancy following the sacking of Matt Taylor on Monday. The Millers confirmed the departure of the former Exeter City boss following a 5-0 loss at Watford on Saturday afternoon.

Up next for Rotherham is the visit of Daniel Farke's in-form Leeds side after the international break, with the Yorkshire rivals getting the Championship action back underway in a Friday evening clash on November 24. The Millers confirmed on Monday their manager search was already underway as they look to make an appointment before the contest with Leeds.

The likes of Neil Warnock and Chris Wilder have been touted as the early contenders but Evans has emerged as a frontrunner with the bookmakers in the last 24 hours. He is currently the third favourite to land the role and return to his former club.

He is currently in charge at Stevenage, having taken over the club in March 2022. He guided Stevenage to promotion from League Two last season, with the club currently sat fifth in the League One table after 17 games, ahead of the likes of Barnsley, Derby County and Blackpool.

He enjoyed success with the Millers between April 2012 and September 2015, taking the club from League Two to the Championship. He finished second in the fourth tier to earn automatic promotion in 2013 and 12 months later won the League One play-offs with the Millers. In their first season in the Championship, Rotherham clinched survival with a game to spare.

To celebrate, Evans turned up at Elland Road on the final day of the season wearing a sombrero, shorts and sandals in a fixture between Leeds and Rotherham. He left the Millers in September 2015 but was not out of work for long as he joined Leeds a few weeks later following Uwe Rosler's sacking. He left Leeds at the end of the season, having managed 38 games, winning 14, drawing 12 and losing the other 12.

Speaking about his appointment at Leeds, Evans told Sky Sports in 2022: "I had never spoken to Arsene Wenger in my life. The day I was appointed at Leeds, I had a call, 'This is Arsenal Football Club, I have Arsene Wenger for you.' He was congratulating me. Sir Alex Ferguson was on the phone. All these people from the football world. You then realise that while you have been around football, when you are the Leeds manager, it is news everywhere."