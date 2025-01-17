'Another conversation' - Manager teases Leeds United forward signing possibility in summer transfer window
Gelhardt has joined up with new Tigers head coach Selles at the MKM Stadium for the remainder of 2024/25. The ex-Wigan Athletic forward has found minutes hard to come by at Elland Road since Daniel Farke's arrival in July 2023, although the manager has commended the youngster's professionalism despite his lack of gametime.
The Leeds man expressed his delight at joining Hull this week, in particular the likelihood that he will begin to play regularly in the coming weeks and months.
Selles, meanwhile, has discussed the possibility of keeping Gelhardt longer term. Speaking to BBC Radio Humberside, the new head coach said: "First of all, we need to see how the co-operation works and what we want from each other.
"Hopefully, when we arrive into the summer, we are in a good place. [Hopefully, Gelhardt] has made the things that we expect him to do with the team and then, we can have another conversation about [staying at Hull]."
The Tigers currently sit second bottom of the Championship table but have shown promise since Selles' appointment at the beginning of December. Gelhardt could make his debut in black-and-amber this weekend as Hull take on Millwall at The Den.
