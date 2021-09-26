Ogbonna played the full duration of Saturday's Premier League clash in West Yorkshire in which Leeds took a 19th-minute advantage through a Raphinha strike in front of a crowd of 36,417.

But it was West Ham's visiting fans who were left celebrating after the contest's conclusion as a Junior Firpo own goal after a Jarrod Bowen strike and then a late Michail Antonio winner turned the game on its head.

“We’re so delighted to win this game away from home,” Ogbonna told whufc.com“I think in the first half we didn’t really play well – we had our chances, but then we conceded and came back in a strong way.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PRAISE: For Leeds United from West Ham's Italian defender Angelo Ogbonna, above. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images.

“In the second half everyone did their job and we deserved to win.

“We know that it’s not easy to play against Leeds. They run all the way and for us to come here and get three points is magnificent.

"The crowd here is always unbelievable, but I think our fans today were another man on the pitch.

"They pushed us on and that’s why we scored in the last minute to get what we deserved.”

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.