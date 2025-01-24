Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ange Postecoglou has been asked about Leeds loanee Manor Solomon.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has provided clear assurance on the immediate future of Leeds United’s Spurs loan star Manor Solomon.

Israel international winger Solomon has excelled for Daniel Farke’s Whites since joining the club on a season-long loan from Tottenham last summer.

Solomon has chipped in with five goals and five assists for his loan side who sit top of the Championship table with a three-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion spots.

Parent club Tottenham, though, currently find themselves 15th in the Premier League table, Postecoglou dealing with a whole host of injuries.

The Spurs boss has consequently been asked whether Solomon might be recalled but his answer will be music to the ears of anyone associated with the Whites.

Speaking at his pre-Leicester City press conference, Postecoglou was asked if there was any chance that he could recall players like Solomon or Girona loanee Bryan Gil.

Quickly settling any potential debate, Postecoglou said simply: “No.”