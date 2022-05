Andy Hughes joined the Whites on the day an appeal panel upheld United's infamous 15-point deduction at the hands of the Football League. He went on to feature in two play-off campaigns for the club and made 51 appearances in all competitions during the season Leeds finally won promotion from League One at the third attempt. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook