Outgoing Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani is set to make his first managerial appointment as part of Sampdoria’s new ownership group with Andrea Pirlo agreeing a two-year deal to join the club.

Radrizzani has agreed to sell his majority stake in Leeds United to minority shareholders 49ers Enterprises. The American investors are in the midst of lining up a new head coach to take over at Leeds but say EFL ratification of their takeover must come first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As reported earlier today by the YEP, the hope at Elland Road is that both the takeover and a new manager will be confirmed by the time the first set of players return for pre-season training on Sunday.

According to Sky Sports Italy, Radrizzani was impressed by Pirlo’s enthusiasm after three meetings with the Italy legend as he will be tasked with guiding Sampdoria back into Serie A following their relegation last season. Fabio Grosso was said to have turned down the position before Pirlo’s appointment, which will be a two-year deal with the option of a third.

Radrizzani’s Aser Group in partnership with Matteo Manfredi’s Gestio Capital Partners completed a deal to takeover Sampdoria at the end of May.

Last month, Pirlo was sacked as manager of Turkish Super Lig side Fatih Karagumruk after less than one season in charge with the club sitting ninth in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pirlo has previously worked in Italian football, having won the Italian Cup and Italian Super Cup during a single season in charge at Juventus.

The 44-year-old enjoyed a glittering playing career, winning the World Cup with Italy in 2006 as well as lifting the Champions League twice with AC Milan, in 2003 and 2007.