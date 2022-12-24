Andrea Radrizzani salutes outgoing Leeds United ace following farewell message to Whites

First team coach and former under-23s boss Mark Jackson has left Leeds to take up his first senior managerial role at League One outfit MK Dons. The Dons announced Jackson’s appointment on Thursday afternoon and the 45-year-old took to his Twitter page on Christmas Eve to write a goodbye message to Leeds. Radrizzani was quick to respond, thanking the Leeds-born coach for his work upon returning to the club whom he played for back in the late 1990s.

Saying farewell on Twitter, Jackson wrote: “It’s been a whirlwind few days and I’m so appreciative of all the messages from everyone with their support and well wishes. I will aim to reply to everyone as it means so much to me. “In time, I will speak personally to all who have helped me so I can truly express my thanks. It’s a truly special place and will always be part of me. Good luck for the rest of the season to Jesse and the team, always keep fighting. MOT."

Jackson also posted a message about his excitement of the challenge ahead. He wrote: “Fantastic first day at MK Dons yesterday. Enjoyed meeting all the staff and the players. It’s clear that this is going to be an exciting place to work. I feel honoured and privileged to be given this opportunity and can’t wait to work with everyone to move MK Dons forward, building on the fantastic foundations already in place. Work is now focused on what we need to achieve and we will strive to come together to accomplish this.”

SALUTE: From Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani, above, to outgoing Whites coach Mark Jackson who has become boss of MK Dons. Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images.