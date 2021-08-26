Whites no 9 Bamford has been included in the Three Lions squad for the first time ahead of next month's World Cup qualifiers against Hungary, Andorra and Poland.

Bamford was not included in Gareth Southgate's squad for the summer's European Championships, despite netting 17 goals last term, but Radrizzani was always sure a first call up was imminent.

Taking to his Twitter page, Radrizzani posted United's announcement of Bamford's selection and said: "As I told you last week, the phone was about to come very soon.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DELIGHT: Expressed by Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani, above, at Whites striker Patrick Bamford's first England call. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

"Proud of you, all club is behind you. Once again, hard work is paying off. Well done and deserved."

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.