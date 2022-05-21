Andrea Radrizzani responds to dismiss Leeds United future claim if Whites go down

The Whites are heading into Sunday's final day of the season in the Premier League drop zone and with their survival destiny out of their own hands ahead of the trip to Brentford.

Fourth-bottom Burnley are level on points with Leeds but have a far superior goal difference meaning the Clarets will survive at United's expense if matching the Whites result in their game at home to Newcastle United.

Leeds chairman Radrizzani, though, has hit back at a claim on social media that dropping to the Championship would see him sell up to the 49ers Enterprises group who increased their stake in Leeds to 44 per cent in November.

Radrizzani's Aser Ventures group have majority ownership with 56 per cent.

One fan on social media tagged in Radrizzani and said: "We go down tomorrow I can see a selling to the 49ers and ditch us to the Championship.

"Hope I'm wrong but I can feel it. Tomorrow is another massive turning point in our history again."

Radrizzani, though, replied by saying: "Unfortunately you are wrong on both. After 5 years you should know me better."