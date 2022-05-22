Andrea Radrizzani promises Leeds United action after admission following final day survival

Leeds would have been relegated had Burnley beaten Newcastle United at Turf Moor but the Magpies provided the Whites with a huge favour by recording a 2-1 victory via a Callum Wilson brace.

United knew they would survive if they produced a better result than the Clarets and Jack Harrison struck a 94th-minute winner to seal a 2-1 triumph at Brentford after a Raphinha penalty had been cancelled out by a Sergi Canos header.

Harrison's strike sparked wild celebrations but Radrizzani admits the campaign can not be viewed as a success and has vowed to take action to back new boss Jesse Marsch over the summer.

RELIEF: Leeds United celebrate staying up at Brentford. Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images.

In a message headed 'for the fans - a message from Andrea Radrizzani' - the Whites majority owner said: "We are naturally delighted to see the 2021/22 season come to a conclusion with Leeds United remaining in the Premier League.

"This has been a painful season for everyone, from the board to the fans in the stands, the changing room to the ticket office, it has been a battle.

"The campaign has been blighted by serious injuries to key players and having to make an unplanned managerial change was an incredibly tough decision.

"Staying in the Premier League was our objective this year and we’ve managed to obtain our top-flight status, but this is not success and improvements are needed.

"As a board we will work hard with Jesse Marsch this summer to improve the squad and find a way to deliver the kind of performances you all deserve.

"We believe that with time and a full pre-season, Jesse will be the man to take this club forward.

"Your support for the team at Elland Road and at the 19 top-flight away grounds you have visited has been unrivalled and we can’t thank you enough.