Andrea Radrizzani paves way for major Leeds United change with admission on investment and fans

Radrizzani has been involved with Leeds for six years having initially bought a 50 per cent share of the club to become co-owner alongside Massimo Cellino in January 2017. Radrizzani then took full ownership of the club in May of the same year and the Italian remains United’s majority shareholder with his Aser Ventures group owning 56 per cent. American consortium 49ers Enterprises own the other 44 pent.

Speaking in an interview with Italian publication Corriere della Sera, Radrizzani said: “Yes, perhaps Leeds can grow further, but in the future they will need more resources to be able to reach higher levels and compete with the best clubs in the Premier League. As a result, I believe that, due to the history of the club and the respect I have for their fans, it is right to let those who can invest more than me go forward, and bring them to the glory of the past. “There is also a design aspect: this is my sixth year, change is healthy. The football part: we are happy with Leeds, however we are evaluating other investments and the potential exit will be in 2024 together with the San Francisco 49ers, then we will consider strategic partnerships or IPOs, always with the aim of being the global digital destination for sports fans.”