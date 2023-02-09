Andrea Radrizzani joins debate to suggest biggest transfer flop in Leeds United's history
Whites chairman Andrea Radrizzani took to social media on Thursday to name what he felt has been the biggest transfer flop in Leeds United’s history.
Transfer News Live which has 1.6 million followers on Twitter put out a Tweet on Thursday tea time asking: ‘Who is the biggest transfer flop in your club's history?’ Whites majority owner Radrizzani weighed in on the debate replying simply with ‘JKA’ in reference to Jean-Kevin Augustin. Radrizzani then deleted the Tweet some 35 minutes later before posting a different reply of ‘great contest here….JFK’
Leeds signed Augustin on loan from German outfit RB Leipzig in January 2020 with a purchase obligation to sign him permanently if they won promotion to the Premier League, which transpired in 2019-20. But the end of the season was delayed by the Covid-19 lockdown, meaning that promotion was only sealed after the original deadline for a deal to go through had passed.
In November, Leeds said they were "surprised and disappointed" after being ordered to pay Leipzig £18m for Augustin and said in a statement that they planned to appeal the decision after losing their Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). But in a fresh statement issued the following month, Leeds revealed that an ‘amicable resolution’ has been reached with the German outfit.
Augustin, who is now with Swiss side Basel, made just three appearances for Leeds for a total of just 48 minutes of football. All three outings came from the bench with all three of them in February 2020.