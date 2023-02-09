Andrea Radrizzani joins debate to suggest biggest transfer flop in Leeds United's history

Transfer News Live which has 1.6 million followers on Twitter put out a Tweet on Thursday tea time asking: ‘Who is the biggest transfer flop in your club's history?’ Whites majority owner Radrizzani weighed in on the debate replying simply with ‘JKA’ in reference to Jean-Kevin Augustin. Radrizzani then deleted the Tweet some 35 minutes later before posting a different reply of ‘great contest here….JFK’

Leeds signed Augustin on loan from German outfit RB Leipzig in January 2020 with a purchase obligation to sign him permanently if they won promotion to the Premier League, which transpired in 2019-20. But the end of the season was delayed by the Covid-19 lockdown, meaning that promotion was only sealed after the original deadline for a deal to go through had passed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In November, Leeds said they were "surprised and disappointed" after being ordered to pay Leipzig £18m for Augustin and said in a statement that they planned to appeal the decision after losing their Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). But in a fresh statement issued the following month, Leeds revealed that an ‘amicable resolution’ has been reached with the German outfit.

BIGGEST FLOP: Suggested by Whites chairman Andrea Radrizzani. Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images.