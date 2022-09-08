News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

'An honour' - Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani has paid his respects to Queen Elizabeth II after Her Majesty’s sad death.

By Lee Sobot
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 8:01 pm

The Queen passed away peacefully aged 96 at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon and both Leeds and the Premier League have paid their respects.

Paying his own personal respect on Twitter, United’s Italian majority owner Radrizzani said: “Rest In Peace Your Majesty.

"It has been an honour to live in a country that you have made great during your reign.”

Most Popular

TRIBUTE: To Queen Elizabeth II from Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani after Her Majesty's sad passing. Photo by Frank Augstein - WPA Pool/Getty Images.
Andrea RadrizzaniElizabeth IIPremier LeagueHer Majesty