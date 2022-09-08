'An honour' - Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani has paid his respects to Queen Elizabeth II after Her Majesty’s sad death.
By Lee Sobot
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 8:01 pm
The Queen passed away peacefully aged 96 at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon and both Leeds and the Premier League have paid their respects.
Paying his own personal respect on Twitter, United’s Italian majority owner Radrizzani said: “Rest In Peace Your Majesty.
"It has been an honour to live in a country that you have made great during your reign.”
