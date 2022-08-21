Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds’ newest fan favourite Brenden Aaronson did no harm to his reputation among United supporters on Sunday afternoon as the Whites ran out 3-0 winners over Chelsea.

The American put Leeds in front after snatching possession from Edouard Mendy inside the Chelsea goalkeeper’s penalty area.

Rodrigo and Jack Harrison set up each other for Leeds’ second and third goals and drew plenty of praise, along with Aaronson, at full time.

Leeds United's Brenden Aaronson embraces head coach Jesse Marsch on the touchline at Elland Road (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to US broadcaster NBC after the game, Aaronson had a message for those who still doubt the ability of American players in the Premier League.

"Just goes to show people around the world that Americans can play football too, we're out there and we're playing well, we're playing for an English Premier League team and getting goals and assists, so we're out there, we're doing well and on the coaching side of things, too,” the 21-year-old said.

"It's a great start and it's only going to get better,” he added.

“It kind of just shows you who wants it more at the moment in time, I mean, we had to drive today we were all pumped up. The crowd got us pumped up all the time. And yeah, you can see it on the field everybody was driven and that's the kind of goals we score.”

Aaronson’s club and international teammate Tyler Adams was another standout performer in the sunny conditions at Elland Road.