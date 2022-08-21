'Americans can play too' - Leeds United star's defiant message after Chelsea win
Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson was on top form as the Whites defeated Chelsea in an historic match-up at Elland Road
Leeds’ newest fan favourite Brenden Aaronson did no harm to his reputation among United supporters on Sunday afternoon as the Whites ran out 3-0 winners over Chelsea.
The American put Leeds in front after snatching possession from Edouard Mendy inside the Chelsea goalkeeper’s penalty area.
Rodrigo and Jack Harrison set up each other for Leeds’ second and third goals and drew plenty of praise, along with Aaronson, at full time.
Speaking to US broadcaster NBC after the game, Aaronson had a message for those who still doubt the ability of American players in the Premier League.
"Just goes to show people around the world that Americans can play football too, we're out there and we're playing well, we're playing for an English Premier League team and getting goals and assists, so we're out there, we're doing well and on the coaching side of things, too,” the 21-year-old said.
"It's a great start and it's only going to get better,” he added.
“It kind of just shows you who wants it more at the moment in time, I mean, we had to drive today we were all pumped up. The crowd got us pumped up all the time. And yeah, you can see it on the field everybody was driven and that's the kind of goals we score.”
Aaronson’s club and international teammate Tyler Adams was another standout performer in the sunny conditions at Elland Road.
During his post-match press conference, head coach and fellow Stateside representative Jesse Marsch described Adams as “another guy who's playing the best football of his life."