Amazing new Leeds United verdict and Burnley, Sheffield United, Sunderland, Coventry City changes in bookies' fresh predicted final Championship table after Black Cats triumph

Published 18th Feb 2025, 11:40 BST
Updated 18th Feb 2025, 12:20 BST
Leeds United now have a seven-point cushion in the Championship’s automatic promotion places and the bookies have cast an amazing fresh Whites verdict in their new predicted final table and points.

Leeds lined up for Monday night’s hosting of Championship promotion rivals Sunderland having dropped down to second place but just one point behind leaders Sheffield United and with a game in hand. The fixture presented the chance for Daniel Farke’s Whites to regain leadership of the division and pull two points clear of the Blades but also seven-points ahead of third-placed Burnley.

Fourth-placed Sunderland, meanwhile, lined up at Elland Road sat seven points behind Daniel Farke’s Whites and the Black Cats looked all set to close the gap down to just four points as Wilson Isidor’s strike had them 1-0 up with just 12 minutes left.

Yet an incredible twist saw Pascal Struijk head home a Joe Rothwell delivery to draw Leeds level and the same players combined again for Struijk to head home a sensational 95th-minute winner to seal a 2-1 victory for his side.

With 13 games left, Leeds are now two points ahead of second-placed Sheffield United, seven points clear of third-placed Burnley and ten points ahead of fourth-placed Sunderland. It’s looking good and the bookies have now delivered an incredible fresh Whites verdict in their predicted final table based on the very latest odds. Here is the full new rundown, using prices for relegation to determine sides expected to end up in the bottom half.

Relegation odds: 1-4.

1. 24th: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 1-4. Photo: Martin Rickett

Relegation odds: 11-10 (4-7 with one firm).

2. 23rd: Luton Town (relegated)

Relegation odds: 11-10 (4-7 with one firm). Photo: Shaun Botterill

Relegation odds: 11-10.

3. 22nd: Derby County (relegated)

Relegation odds: 11-10. Photo: Stephen Pond

Relegation odds: 5-2.

4. 21st: Cardiff City

Relegation odds: 5-2. Photo: Ryan Hiscott

Relegation odds: 3-1.

5. 20th: Hull City

Relegation odds: 3-1. Photo: George Wood

Relegation odds: 5-1.

6. 19th: Oxford United

Relegation odds: 5-1. Photo: Andrew Matthews

