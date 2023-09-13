Leeds news you can trust since 1890
'Amazing day' - Leeds-born defender predicts Millwall win vs Leeds United in sell-out fixture

Former Millwall defender Byron Webster is hopeful of a home victory in south London this weekend when Leeds United visit The Den.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 13th Sep 2023, 12:25 BST
Lions boss Gary Rowett is not the only individual with a Millwall connection hoping for a famous victory over Leeds this weekend, as defender Byron Webster outlines.

The ex-Millwall centre-half has told the South London Press of his Leeds connections ahead of this weekend’s fixture but has made no secret who he hopes comes out on top.

“I’m from Leeds. I’m not a Leeds fan, but my dad and all my family are.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 04: General view of The Den (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 04: General view of The Den (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 04: General view of The Den (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

“It was one of the first games I looked for when the fixtures lists were released.

“It will be an amazing day and even better if we get the win and beat Leeds,” the 36-year-old said.

The Bromley skipper spent five years at Millwall between 2014 and 2019 and says Sunday afternoon’s outing is the type of game all players dream of featuring in.

“It’s loud and hostile – the games you want to be playing in.

“It’s still one I look out for and one I’ll be watching on Sunday,” he said.

Millwall have confirmed that Sunday lunchtime’s game is a sell-out at The Den.

Ex-Millwall loanees Charlie Cresswell and Jamie Shackleton are both expected to feature in Daniel Farke’s matchday squad on their return to SE16.

