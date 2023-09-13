Former Millwall defender Byron Webster is hopeful of a home victory in south London this weekend when Leeds United visit The Den.

Lions boss Gary Rowett is not the only individual with a Millwall connection hoping for a famous victory over Leeds this weekend, as defender Byron Webster outlines.

The ex-Millwall centre-half has told the South London Press of his Leeds connections ahead of this weekend’s fixture but has made no secret who he hopes comes out on top.

“I’m from Leeds. I’m not a Leeds fan, but my dad and all my family are.

“It was one of the first games I looked for when the fixtures lists were released.

“It will be an amazing day and even better if we get the win and beat Leeds,” the 36-year-old said.

The Bromley skipper spent five years at Millwall between 2014 and 2019 and says Sunday afternoon’s outing is the type of game all players dream of featuring in.

“It’s loud and hostile – the games you want to be playing in.

“It’s still one I look out for and one I’ll be watching on Sunday,” he said.

Millwall have confirmed that Sunday lunchtime’s game is a sell-out at The Den.