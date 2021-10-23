Leeds United winger Amari Miller. Pic: Getty

The Whites were hit by a late goal against the Seagulls on Friday night as the two sides played out a 1-1 draw in Premier League 2 action.

Brighton forward Lorent Tolaj notched six minutes from time in York to cancel out substitute Joseph Snowdon's opener and leave Leeds still searching for a first home victory of the campaign.

United are now winless in five games though the performance was a huge step up in quality compared to Monday's disappointing 4-2 defeat at Everton.

"It's an improvement from the last game," Miller said post-match.

"I've said it before that we need to manage the game better and it's something we were lacking [against Brighton]. I think it's something we know we've got to work on and the boys showed great fight.

"A point can help us get rolling and help us pick up the team and show everyone how good we are."

Miller put in his best performance in a Leeds shirt since joining the club in the summer from Birmingham City.

The 18-year-old was a menace throughout the night as he switched between both flanks. He also struck the woodwork twice from distance and close-range whilst being denied by Seagulls stopper Tom McGill - who was the visitors man of the match.

"On any other night they both go in... but I'll work on it," Miller smiled

"I've already said I had my own targets and things I have to work on. I'm trying to work on it all to become a better player and that's what all of us want to do.