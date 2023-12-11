'Always goes on about it' - Dan James on Daniel Farke's Leeds United demand and Whites corners aim

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

James’ sixth goal from his last seven games helped Leeds to a 2-0 victory at Saturday’s Championship hosts Blackburn Rovers as the Whites took their excellent recent run to 19 points out of a last possible 21. James, though, has also highlighted the particular importance of a Whites achievement at the other end of the pitch and specific aim with corners after a first clean sheet in six games.

Leeds headed to Saturday’s clash at Ewood Park having not shut out the opposition since the 1-0 win at leaders Leicester City at the start of November and James says his side were particularly disappointed to concede in just the third minute of last weekend’s hosting of Middlesbrough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites still fought back to record a 3-2 win against Boro but James says boss Farke is continuingly stressing the importance of clean sheets and that the team’s defending at corners had been highlighted as particular area for improvement.

FIRST BLOOD: Drawn by Leeds United this time as Dan James, right, fires the Whites ahead at Saturday's Championship hosts Blackburn Rovers. Picture by Tim Markland/PA Wire.

"We have come away with three points but also a clean sheet,” said James to LUTV, hailing a “very good day” at Blackburn. "We had to defend a lot of times, I think we maybe defended 10 or 12 corners and we have done really well because in the past few weeks we have conceded a few from them and it's something that we want to improve on and we were solid.

"They had all sorts of corners, short corners, they have great movement and we defended them well. I think obviously we get that first goal and in the first half we weren't able to get that second and I think they still had that belief. Going into the second half, Cree (Summerville) scores a great goal to make it 2-0 and the game sort of settles a little bit.

“They are a great team. I think it's very similar to how we used to play, we have played it a lot so we know it's a hard style of play to play against. But we are just happy to go away because it's a very important week this week."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad