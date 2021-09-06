Ally McCoist shoots down Jamie O'Hara in heated Patrick Bamford debate after England debut

Patrick Bamford of England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The 28-year-old made his debut in Sunday's 4-0 World Cup qualification win over Andorra, but endured a fairly frustrating afternoon and failed to get off the mark in his first appearance.

Nonetheless, Bamford’s performance has dominated much of the post-match conversation, however, and the Elland Road favourite was once again at the centre of the discussion on talkSPORT on Monday – much to O’Hara’s chagrin.

Speaking to host Laura Woods, the former Tottenham midfielder said: “Are we really talking about Bamford straight away? It’s boring. I don’t even think he should be there.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Why? Mason Greenwood should be there in my opinion.

"Is Patrick Bamford going to play in the World Cup? He’s not.

"I like Bamford, good player for Leeds, probably deserves a cap, and he’s got one. Fair play to him and fair play to Gareth Southgate for handing them out like confetti.

"At the end of the day, I just look at it and think there’s a ready-made superstar in Mason Greenwood – why is he not playing for England? You’re playing against Andorra, give that man the games that he needs so he’s ready for when the World Cup comes around because he’s the superstar in the making.

"We know Bamford’s a good player, he’s reliable, he’s a good Premier League striker, but for me, why’re we doing it? Why’re you holding back Mason Greenwood? Get him on the pitch!”

Fellow pundit McCoist responded: “They’re not holding him back!

"You’ve got to give Patrick Bamford an opportunity because he has earned his chance. If he didn’t give him an opportunity now he was never going to get a chance. He’s been playing well with Leeds, he’s been scoring goals, his form has warranted a call-up.”

O’Hara fired back: “Does he start at the World Cup? Does he get in your squad?”

The ex-Rangers manager replied: “Well he might, I don’t know.

"He certainly deserves a mention in that company. Of course he does. He deserves a mention in that company because of his performances and his goals.