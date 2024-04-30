Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following Leeds United’s damaging 4-0 drubbing at the hands of QPR on Friday night, all eyes will be watching on nervously as Ipswich Town make the trip to Coventry City on Tuesday evening.

Defeat for Kieran McKenna’s side will keep Leeds in second place heading into the final day, when Southampton visit Elland Road and Ipswich host all-but relegated Huddersfield Town. Leeds are second on goal difference, but with Ipswich level on points a draw or better against Coventry will see them hold the advantage heading into the final day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McCoist gives promotion verdict

Former Rangers and Sunderland striker Ally McCoist is backing Ipswich to earn automatic promotion, with Leeds therefore dropping into the Championship play-offs. Ipswich need four points from their final two games to secure promotion, assuming Leeds win their final-day game against Southampton.

“I don’t care what anybody says. The job Kieran McKenna has done at Ipswich is up there with anything anybody has done in the last two years. I think they’ll get it, I really do. I think they’ll get over the line,” said McCoist on talkSPORT.

“A remarkable achievement and to do it the way they do it. Ipswich are an excellent watch. I definitely think they’ll get the four points and I think they’ll get at least one of them tonight.”

Williams ‘set to be released’

Manchester United are set to release defender Brandon Williams this summer as the player’s contract comes to an end at Old Trafford. The left-back was linked with a move to Elland Road last summer, having worked with Farke at Norwich City. The player signed a new four-year deal in August 2020 but has spent most of that time out on loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad