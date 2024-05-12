Leeds United remain locked at 0-0 with Norwich City following the first leg of their play-off semi-final. The Whites know a win at Elland Road will book their spot in the play-off final at Wembley as they seek an immediate return to the Premier League.

The Whites will hope their stay out of the top flight will be short lived after it took 16 years to regain their Premier League status after their last relegation from the division in 2004.

The Whites have played just over 1,000 games in the second tier and will hope to avoid adding to that tally in the coming seasons. They have won the title four times, while finishing as runners-up three times. Only five teams have won the second division title more times. With that in mind, and starting with teams who have collated 500 or more points in the history of the division, here’s where Leeds rank in the all-time Championship standings...