Leeds United are knocking on the promotion door this season, but where do they rank in the all-time Championship table? The Whites are currently in fourth spot, seven points off the top two, and that means their last two Championship seasons - including this one - have seen them rack up a high points total.

But it hasn't always been the case, with Leeds having been marooned in the second tier for years leading up to their 2020 promotion, while they spent many years in the top flight and a few in League One more recently. But with the Whites continuing to add points to their Championship tally, and with the help of Transfermarkt, we have put together an all-time Championship table. Take a look below to see where Leeds rank. We start with the top team.