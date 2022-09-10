Leeds United will not be in action this weekend.

The Whites had been due to face Nottingham Forest on Monday evening, but that fixture has now been delayed as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

At this stage, there is no official indication as to whether next Sunday’s match with Manchester United will go ahead as planned.

But while there is no action to follow on the field this weekend, there is still plenty to keep an eye on in the gossip columns.

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

Leeds United winger Dan James might have played his last game for the club, according to transfer insider Dean Jones. He said: “I mean, all signs suggest that that’s it for him now. I mean, they wouldn’t be letting him out on loan to another Premier League club, which is essentially going to be a kind of rival in terms of league position to season you would imagine, to then bring him back.” (GIVEMESPORT)

Newcastle United and Arsenal want Benfica full-back Grimaldo. The defender could be available in January for arouns £8.7 million, or an a free transfer in the summer. Juventus are also monitoring the player. (TuttoJuve)

Newcastle United failed to lure former Watford and Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster to the north east with a recent bid. The stopper has been a free agent since leaving the Hornets in June, but rejected the Magpies’ offer of a short-term deal. Newcastle have instead turned to ex-Liverpool keeper Loris Karius. (Football Insider)

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper could be “open-minded” to the prospect of an approach from Brighton, according to Miguel Delaney. He said: “One potential option could be Steve Cooper. He is on Brighton’s long list, and there is a feeling he would at least be open-minded about an approach.” (The Independent)

Free agent full-back Santiago Arias has his “bags packed” ready to move to Manchester United. The 30-year-old Colombian international has been without a club since leaving Atletico Madrid earlier this summer. (Johnson Saenz)

Manchester United and Chelsea are lining up moves for Wolves recruitment chief Matt Hobbs. Both clubs are looking to add to and revamp their recruitment departments. A deal could be agreed within weeks. (Football Insider)

Everton could offer a fresh contract to Chelsea target Anthony Gordon in an effort to ward off future interest, according to transfer insider Pete O’Rourke. He said: “It’ll be interesting to see what happens now with Anthony Gordon. It looks like all the speculation hasn’t affected his performances on the field either, which is key for him and for Everton. I’m sure that they’ll sit down and have discussions to see where they go now and maybe offer him a long-term contract to try and ward off any potential interest in the next couple of transfer windows.” (GIVEMESPORT)