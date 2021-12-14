'All over everybody' - Tyler Roberts on Leeds United's plan for Manchester City test

Pep Guardiola' s title favourites are chasing a seventh-straight league win and are one point clear at the top of the tree in what looks set to be an epic title battle with Liverpool and Chelsea.

Leeds are 15th and only five points clear of the bottom three but Roberts says Marcelo Bielsa's side will take their usual game to the Etihad and is relishing the prospect of facing some of the best players in the world.

“I think it's just the way they control the game,” said Roberts of City to leedsunited.com“They decide what tempo they want to play at.

FEARLESS PLAN: Outlined by Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts for Tuesday night's Premier League clash at Manchester City. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

"They’re comfortable in any situation and you can see all the world class players they have.

“The manager has brought a style to them where it’s difficult to see that anywhere else. But yeah, they’ve got a great squad and they’re showing it.

“There's obviously a lot of excitement about the game. You want to play against players like this, compete in the top leagues and be able to play the best.

“But we will literally approach the game as we did against Brentford. We’re going to attack, high press, jump all over everybody and that’s the no fear attitude that we have here!”

