Cardiff City arrived at Elland Road firmly as underdogs on Sunday afternoon but found themselves two goals to the good by half-time, netting twice during the first half in front of an expectant crowd.

Farke’s blushes were spared in the 95th minute on his home debut by young winger Crysencio Summerville whose swept effort found the back of the net, sparking wild celebrations, after Liam Cooper had reduced the arrears with a towering header shortly after the restart.

The manager admitted Cardiff’s goals were sloppy to concede but only had ‘praise and compliments’ for his youthful group having shown the wherewithal to snatch a point from the jaws of defeat.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Manager Daniel Farke of Leeds United looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Cardiff City at Elland Road on August 06, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

"We are disappointed that we didn't win this game,” Farke began in his post-match press conference. “But I just have praise and compliments for my players because after such a game, then to equalise in the 95th minute after we had to deal with so many hits in the neck today and then miss so many opportunities, so many things were against us, then to show this attitude ‘you don't know when you're beaten’, you keep going until the end.

"If you can't win the game then you give your life in order to make sure that you don't lose it and to equalise.

"I think it was a pretty important point not just for the table but also for the confidence, for the spirit, for the unity, for the mentality and pretty pleased that we were able to equalise in the last minute of the game,” the German added.

Summerville’s last minute equaliser ensures Leeds are on the board in 2023/24, but Farke is under no illusions that work remains, on the training pitch and in the transfer window.

"I think in the goalkeeper position we are fine, but in all other areas you would wish for even a bit more and a bit more quality and more options and a bit more depth in the squad.

“Also there will be no panicking, so we also have to make sure that this club's not selfishly thinking about tomorrow but also what happens on the midterm and long-term and we have to stick to the financial rules.

"We have to have smart movements also due to the financial situations because it’s more or less no incoming money due to the exit clauses with all these loans, so the situation is like it is. It will take a while to be this situation's sorted out and we as a club are back in the driver's seat till then we have to stay disciplined.