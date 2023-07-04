All 57 Daniel Farke Norwich City transfers assessed - what it means for Leeds United as deal agreed
Daniel Farke has been confirmed as Leeds United’s new manager as they prepare for the 2023-24 Championship campaign
Leeds United have named former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke as their new manager ahead of the 2023-24 Championship campaign.
The German won the second-tier title on two occasions with the Canaries and has been tasked with securing a swift return to the Premier League for the Whites.
The club’s prospective owners 49ers Enterprises have undergone an exhaustive process to appoint Sam Allardyce’s replacement. The Whites kick off their league campaign against Cardiff City next month but first up for Farke is to make some additions to his squad.
The YEP has scoured through every signing he made during his previous spell in England with Norwich to see the type of player Farke might opt to pursue with Leeds. From impressive Premier League loans to one player who later left for £35m, here we assess the deals made during his time at Carrow Road.