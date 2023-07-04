Daniel Farke has been confirmed as Leeds United’s new manager as they prepare for the 2023-24 Championship campaign

Leeds United have named former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke as their new manager ahead of the 2023-24 Championship campaign.

The German won the second-tier title on two occasions with the Canaries and has been tasked with securing a swift return to the Premier League for the Whites.

The club’s prospective owners 49ers Enterprises have undergone an exhaustive process to appoint Sam Allardyce’s replacement. The Whites kick off their league campaign against Cardiff City next month but first up for Farke is to make some additions to his squad.

The YEP has scoured through every signing he made during his previous spell in England with Norwich to see the type of player Farke might opt to pursue with Leeds. From impressive Premier League loans to one player who later left for £35m, here we assess the deals made during his time at Carrow Road.

1 . Marley Watkins (summer 2017) The winger joined Norwich on a free transfer from then Championship side Barnsley. He left the Canaries for a reported £1m a year later.

2 . Christoph Zimmermann (summer 2017) The German spent five years with Norwich after joining on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund II, playing 139 times before joining SV Darmstadt 98 last summer.

3 . Angus Gunn (summer 2017) A loan signing from Man City, he played 50 games before joining Southampton the following season. Returned to the club on a permanent deal in 2021.

4 . Mario Vrancic (summer 2017) The midfielder joined on a permanent deal from Darmstadt 98. Played 134 times for the club, scoring 17 goals and providing 15 assists before signing for Stoke City in 2021.