Leeds United are fighting their way through their first season back in the Championship after their relegation from the Premier League last season. They dropped down along with Leicester and Southampton and all three clubs will be working hard to return to the top flight as quickly as possible.

The 2023/24 season is well underway and fans have either renewed their season tickets or bought them for the first time to watch their teams in action. But how much have supporters forked out to watch their sides play live in the flesh?

We’ve put together a full list of all 24 Championship clubs and where each ranks in terms of season ticket prices. Take a look below and see how Leeds compare to the rest of the division, from the cheapest to the most expensive.

1 . 24th: Queens Park Rangers Cheapest adult season ticket: £242

2 . 23rd: Huddersfield Town Cheapest adult season ticket: £249

3 . 22nd: Cardiff City Cheapest adult season ticket: £299

4 . =20th: Hull City Cheapest adult season ticket: £300