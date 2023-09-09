Leeds news you can trust since 1890
All 24 Championship season tickets prices compared — Leeds United cost vs Leicester, Southampton & others

Where Leeds United’s season tickets prices rank compared to the rest of the Championship.

By Georgia Goulding , Charlie Haffenden
Published 9th Sep 2023, 16:01 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 16:07 BST

Leeds United are fighting their way through their first season back in the Championship after their relegation from the Premier League last season. They dropped down along with Leicester and Southampton and all three clubs will be working hard to return to the top flight as quickly as possible.

The 2023/24 season is well underway and fans have either renewed their season tickets or bought them for the first time to watch their teams in action. But how much have supporters forked out to watch their sides play live in the flesh?

We’ve put together a full list of all 24 Championship clubs and where each ranks in terms of season ticket prices. Take a look below and see how Leeds compare to the rest of the division, from the cheapest to the most expensive.

Cheapest adult season ticket: £242

1. 24th: Queens Park Rangers

Cheapest adult season ticket: £242

Cheapest adult season ticket: £249

2. 23rd: Huddersfield Town

Cheapest adult season ticket: £249

Cheapest adult season ticket: £299

3. 22nd: Cardiff City

Cheapest adult season ticket: £299

Cheapest adult season ticket: £300

4. =20th: Hull City

Cheapest adult season ticket: £300

