Leeds United’s fans have a defeat to mull over for the first time in 18 games.

Leeds United’s 17-game unbeaten run was ended with Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Millwall - but what did the club’s fans think? Here is what our YEP Jury on the reverse including the ‘blame game’ starting and a telling absence but Whites backing with a Cardiff City history hope.

NEIL GREWER

Once again Leeds United lost to the odd goal in a game which they could have won.

Despite a second-rate performance in which Leeds never gained control of the game, Pompey were committed and, ultimately, earned a victory after taking their best chance whilst Leeds squandered several better chances.

Leeds should have had a 10th-minute penalty for a tackle on Dan James and also should have scored when Joel Piroe missed two presentable chances with the latter being a sitter.

Junior Firpo failed to beat the Pompey keeper with a weak shot and later smashed a header against the bar.

Substitute Sam Bryam saw keeper Nicolas Schmid make a great save in the final seconds from his bullet header.

United lost the game due to poor communication between Joe Rodon and Illan Meslier following a long ball, compounded by indecision by Meslier and poor positioning which allowed Colby Bishop to slot home.

Otherwise, Meslier had been decent whilst all of his team-mates were below par, especially Ao Tanaka and Brenden Aaronson. Ethan Ampadu’s absence was telling with midfield options lacking.

Man of the match: No-one merited the award.

ANDY RHODES

When you’re battling for promotion, it’s vital that you assert yourselves as the table-topping force that you are.

However, since showing their title-winning credentials against Sunderland and Sheffield United, Leeds have been disappointing against both West Bromwich Albion and now Portsmouth. Pompey simply showed that they wanted the three points more.

They won their 50/50s and showed more determination despite a mid-table finish looking most likely.

It’s a shame to see the ground gained from winning those two six pointers wiped out by such poor displays immediately after.

Of course, Leeds had their chances but when the game is clearly on a knife-edge you can’t afford to miss. Joel Piroe won’t look back too fondly on his trip to the south coast.

There’s a lot of football still to be played this season but the away games don’t get any easier.

They may be missing the leadership of Ethan Ampadu but, while they’re without him, the team needs to find a way to press on.

Man of the match: Dan James.

DAVID WATKINS

We all knew it was unlikely we’d go the rest of the season unbeaten, but it is annoying it happened at Portsmouth after recording amazing results against the top sides recently.

It’s another one to add to our collection of one-goal defeats and another in which we contributed to our own downfall. A poor goal given away, and a handful of great chances missed.

The match stats tell the story. Leeds xG of 2.27 compared with just .66 for Pompey while we are credited with three big chances – all missed or saved – compared to just one for the home side. The goal we gave away was too easy for Pompey – surely either Joe Rodon or Illan Meslier or both could have done more?

The best chances fell to Joel Piroe – two – Junior Firpo and Dan James but all went begging with the man of the match being the Pompey keeper for a string of fine saves.

Having said all that, credit needs to go to Portsmouth who played out of their skins! They were full of running, strong, pressed high and looked one of the best sides we’ve faced.

Man of the match: No man of the match – too many Leeds players were merely okay.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds’ unbeaten run of 17 games ended on the south coast as they wasted a host of chances, Joel Piroe and Junior Firpo guilty of missing the best of them.

Pompey deserve credit for their impressive performance but Leeds were woeful in the second half.

Their lead at the top is down to just goal difference and they are only two points in front of third place.

Leeds started well enough but were denied a penalty when Dan James was clearly fouled in the penalty area. Manor Solomon brought the best out of Nicolas Schmid and the keeper saved Piroe’s second effort. The striker should have scored.

Despite creating fantastic chances for Piroe and Firpo in the second half, Leeds were second best all over the field.

Portsmouth scored the all-important winner just after the hour mark – a long ball caught Joe Rodon and Illan Meslier dithering and Colby Bishop nipped in to score via a post. Firpo should have equalised but Schmid smothered his effort. The keeper also saved superbly from Firpo and Sam Byram in injury time.

After two underwhelming performances, attention turns back to Elland Road. Alarm bells are sounding and only victory against Millwall on Wednesday will be acceptable.

Man of the match: Nicolas Schmid.

MIKE GILL

Some days, it just doesn't happen for you. This was one of those occasions.

All the usual ingredients were there: Opposing goalkeeper having the game of his life; a legitimate penalty denied; your most clinical striker fluffing two chances; plus, many more opportunities wasted. So, United's magnificent run has come to an end as all runs must do. Now, of course, the vultures are gathering, and the blame game has begun.

Portsmouth's goal from Colby Bishop was as a result of a misunderstanding between Joe Rodon and Illan Meslier, but the goal could have been purely incidental had the Whites converted even a fraction of their opportunities. On a different day, you beat Cardiff 7-0, but that's football.

Daniel Farke now has the task of getting his team back into the right frame of mind for the final 10 games, starting with Millwall at Elland Road on Wednesday.

Back in 2020, United lost 2-0 to Cardiff City. As we all know, Leeds then went on to win seven and draw one of the last eight games, finishing as worthy champions.

The competition is tougher today, but the challenge is the same, and United are more than capable of meeting it.

Man of the match: Junior Firpo.