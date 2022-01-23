Alan Shearer reflects on Leeds United 'inability' and big Whites miss in Newcastle United reverse

Shearer's former club left Elland Road with only their second league win of the season as Jonjo Shelvey's 75th-minute free-kick proved the only goal of the game.

Leeds, though, had earlier squandered some fine chances to take the lead and Shearer immediately pointed to the importance of the injured Patrick Bamford within United's side.

Bamford picked up an ankle injury in the reverse fixture against the Magpies at the end of September and has not started since, the 28-year-old returning as a second half substitute in December's 2-2 draw at home to Brentford in which the striker netted a late equaliser.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ASSESSMENT: Of Leeds United from Alan Shearer. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images.

Bamford, though, then injured his hamstring celebrating the goal, enforcing another period out and now a new issue has arisen.

The striker has recovered from his hamstring setback but missed Saturday's rematch due to a new problem on the bottom of his foot.

In his absence, Dan James played upfront before being replaced by second-half substitutes Tyler Roberts and then Joe Gelhardt for the final ten minutes.

"There's no doubt about it, obviously they are missing Bamford," said Shearer on Match Of The Day.

"They got into some really good positions.

"They missed that presence in and around the six yard box just to get that scruffy goal.

"There is no-one there in that killer position where someone should be who is going to put the ball in the back of the net.

"They got into really good positions.

"Newcastle had to defend well at times but it was made easier than it should have been because of Leeds' inability to get someone in there.

"They opened Newcastle up at times in very good positions but they didn't make the most of it at all."