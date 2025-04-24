Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Premier League record goalscorer Alan Shearer believes the Premier League is a better competition with Leeds United in it.

The ex-Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United forward has offered his thoughts in an interview with Betfair, declaring that the Premier League should be a better division with Leeds' membership reinstated.

United have spent the past two seasons outside the top flight after succumbing to the drop in 2023, but have now returned at the second time of asking after back-to-back 90-point seasons. Leeds could yet finish on a century this year, if they win their two remaining matches against Bristol City and Plymouth Argyle.

"Leeds are a huge football club with an unbelievable fanbase. I loved my time as a player when I went to Elland Road, not only because I used to score there every time, but I did enjoy the atmosphere as well," Shearer said, making reference to his favourable goals record at Elland Road. Aside from home grounds Ewood Park and St James' Park, the competition's record scorer netted more times at the home of Leeds United than any other English stadium.

"I just think it's good for the Premier League having a club like Leeds in, because of that. It adds to an already exciting Premier League that you've got a club of that size, with the fans and how passionate they are.

"I think it's good for our league to have them both in there. I'm delighted for Burnley and Leeds fans."

What must Leeds do to win the title this season?

In order to be crowned Championship winners on the final day, the Whites must at the very least match Burnley's results during the final two gameweeks. United's superior goal difference means unless there is a 14-goal swing in the Clarets' favour, two wins for Daniel Farke's men will guarantee the trophy on the final day at Plymouth.