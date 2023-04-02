Alan Shearer blasts "stupid" Leeds United action and "absolutely" right decision after 'let-off'

Javi Gracia’s side fell to a 4-1 defeat in Saturday’s Premier League clash at leaders Arsenal who went ahead through a 35th-minute penalty converted by Gabriel Jesus. Leeds, though, had earlier created chances and Shearer applauded United’s initial efforts only to be undone by an action labelled as “stupid” by the Match Of The Day pundit and after an initial ‘let off.’

Leeds had just gone close through Jack Harrison whose rising shot was saved by Gunners keeper Aaron Ramsdale when Arsenal broke down the other end of the pitch and eventually won themselves a penalty for Luke Ayling’s challenge on Gabriel Jesus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shearer said there was no doubt that referee Darren England had reached the right decision following a challenge which Shearer had a very dim view of as he questioned what Ayling was doing sliding on the floor with a raised leg.

VERDICT: From Alan Shearer, right, pictured with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta before February's clash against Manchester City at the Emirates. Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images.

Furthermore, ex-England star Shearer felt the Gunners could have a penalty seconds earlier as Rasmus Kristensen clipped Jesus who stayed on his feet only to then hit the deck as Ayling kicked him on his knee.

"I've got to say Leeds made it really difficult for them in the first half an hour,” said Shearer on Match Of The Day. "They had to work really hard. But once they got that goal I thought there was only going to be one winner."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad