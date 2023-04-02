News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
3 hours ago Man charged after weapon was fired inside police station
1 day ago Murder investigation launched after 18-year-old man stabbed to death
2 days ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
2 days ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
2 days ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named

Alan Shearer blasts "stupid" Leeds United action and "absolutely" right decision after 'let-off'

Alan Shearer slammed a “stupid” Leeds United action and highlighted an “absolutely right decision” after an initial Whites ‘let off’ in defeat at the Emirates.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 13:37 BST- 2 min read

Javi Gracia’s side fell to a 4-1 defeat in Saturday’s Premier League clash at leaders Arsenal who went ahead through a 35th-minute penalty converted by Gabriel Jesus. Leeds, though, had earlier created chances and Shearer applauded United’s initial efforts only to be undone by an action labelled as “stupid” by the Match Of The Day pundit and after an initial ‘let off.’

Leeds had just gone close through Jack Harrison whose rising shot was saved by Gunners keeper Aaron Ramsdale when Arsenal broke down the other end of the pitch and eventually won themselves a penalty for Luke Ayling’s challenge on Gabriel Jesus.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shearer said there was no doubt that referee Darren England had reached the right decision following a challenge which Shearer had a very dim view of as he questioned what Ayling was doing sliding on the floor with a raised leg.

VERDICT: From Alan Shearer, right, pictured with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta before February's clash against Manchester City at the Emirates. Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images.
VERDICT: From Alan Shearer, right, pictured with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta before February's clash against Manchester City at the Emirates. Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images.
VERDICT: From Alan Shearer, right, pictured with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta before February's clash against Manchester City at the Emirates. Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images.

Furthermore, ex-England star Shearer felt the Gunners could have a penalty seconds earlier as Rasmus Kristensen clipped Jesus who stayed on his feet only to then hit the deck as Ayling kicked him on his knee.

"I've got to say Leeds made it really difficult for them in the first half an hour,” said Shearer on Match Of The Day. "They had to work really hard. But once they got that goal I thought there was only going to be one winner."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reflecting on the penalty incident, Shearer said: “He (Jesus) could have gone down in the first challenge. He (Kristensen) actually connects with him but he stays up. But when you see it from the other angle he (Kristensen) does clip him but he stays on his feet but I don’t know what Luke Ayling is doing. It's a stupid challenge. He actually kicks him in the knee so absolutely the right decision."

Gabriel JesusLuke AylingAlan ShearerArsenalJack HarrisonAaron Ramsdale