Alan Shearer blasts "stupid" Leeds United action and "absolutely" right decision after 'let-off'
Alan Shearer slammed a “stupid” Leeds United action and highlighted an “absolutely right decision” after an initial Whites ‘let off’ in defeat at the Emirates.
Javi Gracia’s side fell to a 4-1 defeat in Saturday’s Premier League clash at leaders Arsenal who went ahead through a 35th-minute penalty converted by Gabriel Jesus. Leeds, though, had earlier created chances and Shearer applauded United’s initial efforts only to be undone by an action labelled as “stupid” by the Match Of The Day pundit and after an initial ‘let off.’
Leeds had just gone close through Jack Harrison whose rising shot was saved by Gunners keeper Aaron Ramsdale when Arsenal broke down the other end of the pitch and eventually won themselves a penalty for Luke Ayling’s challenge on Gabriel Jesus.
Shearer said there was no doubt that referee Darren England had reached the right decision following a challenge which Shearer had a very dim view of as he questioned what Ayling was doing sliding on the floor with a raised leg.
Furthermore, ex-England star Shearer felt the Gunners could have a penalty seconds earlier as Rasmus Kristensen clipped Jesus who stayed on his feet only to then hit the deck as Ayling kicked him on his knee.
"I've got to say Leeds made it really difficult for them in the first half an hour,” said Shearer on Match Of The Day. "They had to work really hard. But once they got that goal I thought there was only going to be one winner."
Reflecting on the penalty incident, Shearer said: “He (Jesus) could have gone down in the first challenge. He (Kristensen) actually connects with him but he stays up. But when you see it from the other angle he (Kristensen) does clip him but he stays on his feet but I don’t know what Luke Ayling is doing. It's a stupid challenge. He actually kicks him in the knee so absolutely the right decision."