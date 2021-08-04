Ajax 4 Leeds United 0 - Player ratings as familiar face proves stand-out player on hard night for Whites
Leeds United fell to a 4-0 defeat in their penultimate pre-season friendly against Ajax in Amsterdam - but how did we rate the performances?
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 11:00 pm
The Whites found themselves 1-0 down after just two minutes and there was no way back as the Dutch champions eased to victory through strikes from Davy Klaassen, Perr Schuurs, Ryan Gravenberch and Danilo.
Leeds now have one more friendly which comes against Europa League champions Villarreal on Saturday evening, one week before the Premier League opener against arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Leeds United writer Lee Sobot hands out the ratings from United's defeat in Amsterdam.
