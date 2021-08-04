Ajax's training complex. Pic: Getty

The Whites made a flying visit to the Netherlands for a friendly double-header against the Dutch giants in midweek.

United will meet their counterparts twice with a first game taking place in the afternoon before a second clash at the Johan Cruyff Arena tonight.

Marcelo Bielsa handed the returning Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper their first minutes of competitive pre-season action at Ajax's training ground in a team mixed with youth and experience.

Under-23s head coach Mark Jackson took charge in the dugout as Bielsa and owner Andrea Radrizzani watched on from the stands.

Helder Costa, Ian Poveda and Adam Forshaw all lined-up as did the likes of academy players Kris Moore and Nohan Kenneh.

It was the hosts who enjoyed dominance in the opening half as they took just 13 minutes to break the deadlock.

United captain Cooper lost his footing as he retreated which allowed Max De Waal to fire home past Dani Van Den Huevel unchallenged.

Ajax doubled their lead 12 minutes later with Leeds falling asleep from a short corner routine that found its way to Christian Rasmussen.

The Dane was left all alone in the six-yard box to cushion a volley into the back of the net.

Leeds did muster a number of opportunities, mainly through full-back Cody Drameh who was causing problems down the right flank.

Ajax, though, added a third four minutes into the second half through Kristian Hylnsson after the Whites had made five half-time substitutions - replacing all of their senior stars.

The introduction of Crysencio Summerville gave the hosts food for thought as the Dutch winger missed two good chances to score.

Leeds finished the stronger of the two teams after an array of changes and did finally manage to get on the scoresheet late on.

Striker Max Dean won a penalty in added time with some tricky play and hauled himself up to convert from the spot to end the friendly on a positive note.

Ajax: Gorter, Regeer, Magallan, Hillen, Salah-Eddine, Fitz-Jim, Rasmussen, Ekkelenkamp, De Wall, Jensen, Martha. Subs: Setford, Van Gelderen, Llansana, Warmerdam, Hlynsson, Douglas, Giovanni, Musampa, Yah.