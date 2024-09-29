Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds players have been finding new names for a thriving Whites star.

A thriving Leeds United star has been hailed by several of his teammates who have found a selection of new nicknames to describe him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joel Piroe was again named amongst the Whites substitutes for Saturday’s Championship clash at home to Coventry City but again scored after being brought on from the bench with 20 minutes left.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Piroe, who replaced new wing star Largie Ramazani, was sent on in the no 10 role before later moving upfront and applied a neat finish to a Willy Gnonto cross to score United’s third and final goal in a 3-0 success.

Dutch forward Piroe has now scored from the bench in three of his last four outings, a feat which is not going unnoticed by his teammates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking to his Instagram page after Saturday’s success, Piroe wrote: “Another good win but a big week ahead. We keep pushing.”

Several of his Whites teammates posted replies, including Ramazani who labelled Piroe as “aimbot”.

Junior Firpo went with “Mr one chance” and Jayden Bogle with “sniper” in their replies whilst Gnonto simply declared “no misses.”

Pascal Struijk, who took over the captain’s armband as Ethan Ampadu went off injured, also hailed Piroe with a comment of “ring ring” in a nod to the forward’s phone celebration.