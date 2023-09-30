Southampton head coach Russell Martin believes his players showed an aggressive mentality to overcome Leeds United at St. Mary’s Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Daniel Farke’s men had gone six games unbeaten in the league before arriving at St. Mary’s Stadium, but found themselves three goals down by half-time.

Adam Armstrong (2) and Will Smallbone hit the back of the net before Pascal Struijk was able to reduce the arrears during the second half, but the Saints claimed all three points largely owing to the opening half hour in which they ran riot.

Speaking after the game, Martin told reporters: “I’m really, really proud of the players. I spoke yesterday about how good the feeling was in the camp considering the results we’ve had.

“They’ve gone all in completely, more aggression with each other this week but in the right way, way more aggression on the pitch today. So much courage in the first half to really play and score some goals of the highest quality and hopefully the supporters will enjoy them.”

Leeds struggled to get out of their own half with the ball at their feet during the early exchanges, suffocated by Southampton’s press and aggression in United’s defensive third.

After the break, the home side sat off more and protected their lead but still carried a threat on the counter.

“I didn’t particularly enjoy the second half but also I enjoyed the other side of the game, they fought together, they dug in, [were] really hard to play against.

“Leeds created very little, looked most dangerous on set-pieces, really,” Martin added, offering his thoughts on Farke’s men.

The south coast club had been on a four-game losing streak heading into this fixture but were in front with two minutes on the clock. Armstrong exploited space between Leeds’ defenders and applied a chipped finish which beat Illan Meslier at the near post.

Martin’s opposite number made complaints about Southampton’s first and second goals, but said Leeds could not use the absence of VAR for the first, or Crysencio Summerville being off the pitch in the build-up to Smallbone’s finish, as an excuse for defeat.