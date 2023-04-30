AFC Bournemouth vs Leeds United live: Early team news, goal and score updates from Vitality Stadium
Leeds United visit the home of AFC Bournemouth this afternoon in what could prove to be a crucial encounter in the Whites’ Premier League season
Leeds have something of a storied past at Bournemouth’s ground and this afternoon’s contest proves to be no different with the two sides battling relegation from the Premier League.
The Cherries are in a decidedly healthier position than Javi Gracia’s Leeds, six points better off than the Yorkshiremen, but by the virtue of goal difference and results going their way elsewhere, Leeds still find themselves outside the bottom three.
Last-minute defeat for Nottingham Forest at Brentford yesterday means United remain in 16th place, and Gracia’s side have a golden opportunity to put some distance between themselves and the teams below them with victory on the south coast today.
Games are running out. It’s time for action. Live updates throughout the afternoon and all the build-up here, including much-anticipated team news.
Kick-off is at 2pm.
AFC Bournemouth vs Leeds United LIVE
Wober’s here...
Possible formation
Could be a 5-3-2 today, we’re hearing. Wing-backs would certainly offer a solution to being overrun in midfield. Let’s see what happens.
South coast snaps
Max Wober understood to be unlikely to make this afternoon’s starting line-up after Gracia revealed the Austrian had not yet resumed training with the group. That was on Friday, therefore it’s improbable he’ll be ready.
Gracia expected to stick with largely the same team that drew versus Leicester, except for Luis Sinisterra who is out for the season with ankle ligament damage.
Still, Gnonto may have to settle for a place on the bench...
Time for action
With Man City (a), Newcastle (h), West Ham (a) and Spurs (h) to come after this, you really feel as though it’s last chance saloon for Leeds, despite the Whites sitting 16th.
Strangers things have happened, but they desperately need to put on a show today. Most importantly, come away with three points. Here’s how they did it back in November.
Welcome to the Vitality
They don’t come much bigger than this. Must-win on the south coast, Leeds must win this match to stand a realistic chance of playing Premier League football next season.
Will Willy Gnonto play? Will Max Wober make it? We’ll have to wait and see. Team news from 1 o’clock. Kick-off at 2.