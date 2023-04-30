Leeds have something of a storied past at Bournemouth’s ground and this afternoon’s contest proves to be no different with the two sides battling relegation from the Premier League.

The Cherries are in a decidedly healthier position than Javi Gracia’s Leeds, six points better off than the Yorkshiremen, but by the virtue of goal difference and results going their way elsewhere, Leeds still find themselves outside the bottom three.

Last-minute defeat for Nottingham Forest at Brentford yesterday means United remain in 16th place, and Gracia’s side have a golden opportunity to put some distance between themselves and the teams below them with victory on the south coast today.

They don't come much more must-win than this. Bournemouth vs Leeds. (Pic: Getty)

Games are running out. It’s time for action. Live updates throughout the afternoon and all the build-up here, including much-anticipated team news.

Kick-off is at 2pm.