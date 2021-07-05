Adidas tease details of Leeds United's new kit ahead of 2021/22 Premier League campaign
Adidas have teased details of Leeds United's new home shirt for the upcoming Premier League season.
The Whites are yet to unveil their 2021/22 colours but the club's manufacturer has given an insight to supporters over certain elements they can expect to see.
Adidas - who struck a lucrative five-year deal with the Elland Road outfit last summer - have launched a holding page for the kit online.
Leeds are yet to confirm when they will launch the kit but the sports manufacturer's New Zealand online store states it will be available to purchase this week on July 7.
Though no pictures of the Leeds shirt have emerged or been posted by Adidas as yet, they have detailed how it will look.
A description that accompanies the product says that the shirt will have a woven Leeds United crest along with a Henley collar and button closures. It also describes the kit as having yellow and blue details alongside the traditional all-white home colours.
"Pure Leeds United FC," the German kit supplier says.
"When Adidas designed this home football jersey, we went for clean and classic. Yellow and blue details taken from the club's badge include a club name sign off under the back collar.
"The soft, textured fabric joins forces with moisture-absorbing AEROREADY to ensure a comfortable wear whenever you feel like showing off your colours.
"This product is made with Primegreen, a series of high-performance recycled materials."
The New Zealand store has the shirt priced at around 150 dollars, which is around £76 - though prices will differ depending on what region fans are looking to purchase in.