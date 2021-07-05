Kit supplies Adidas signed a five-year deal with Leeds United last summer. Pic: Getty

The Whites are yet to unveil their 2021/22 colours but the club's manufacturer has given an insight to supporters over certain elements they can expect to see.

Adidas - who struck a lucrative five-year deal with the Elland Road outfit last summer - have launched a holding page for the kit online.

Leeds are yet to confirm when they will launch the kit but the sports manufacturer's New Zealand online store states it will be available to purchase this week on July 7.

Though no pictures of the Leeds shirt have emerged or been posted by Adidas as yet, they have detailed how it will look.

A description that accompanies the product says that the shirt will have a woven Leeds United crest along with a Henley collar and button closures. It also describes the kit as having yellow and blue details alongside the traditional all-white home colours.

"Pure Leeds United FC," the German kit supplier says.

"When Adidas designed this home football jersey, we went for clean and classic. Yellow and blue details taken from the club's badge include a club name sign off under the back collar.

"The soft, textured fabric joins forces with moisture-absorbing AEROREADY to ensure a comfortable wear whenever you feel like showing off your colours.

"This product is made with Primegreen, a series of high-performance recycled materials."