The Brazilian winger shone on the world stage again this week with an action-packed display in his national team's 4-0 win over Paraguay in World Cup Qualifying.

Raphinha scored, had one disallowed and hit the post before going off late on with what looked like cramp, following a heavy challenge. He now has three goals and a pair of assists from his seven Seleção appearances and is building a solid case for inclusion in Tite's World Cup squad later this year.

At a domestic level he has become vital, taking on a huge chunk of the responsibility for making Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds dangerous on the attack. The six goals and nine assists of his first season in English football have been followed by eight goals and two aon Lssists midway through his second campaign at Elland Road and no one at Leeds is creating more chances.

Forshaw had to sit and watch as the 25-year-old exploded onto the scene last season but returned to action himself in the current campaign and is now getting to see what all the fuss is about, up close. A player who enjoys breaking up opposition moves, Forshaw appreciates the less glamorous side of Raphinha's game as well as the tricks and flicks.

"Probably the best player I've played with," the midfielder told the YEP.

"He's the wow player isn't he? Such a street footballer, I know it's such an easy thing to say about a Brazilian, but with his natural ability and rough and readiness that's what he is.

"He's not afraid to put a foot in and do the dirty side - that's probably the biggest compliment I can pay him."

THE BEST - Adam Forshaw says Leeds United winger Raphinha is the best player he's played with. Pic: Getty

Raphinha has a heart-on-sleeve personality and often plays with a snarl rather than a smile, something that has only endeared him further to Whites fans. His desperation to win comes out at Thorp Arch in training too, according to Forshaw.

"He can be [angry] at times," said Forshaw.

"Footballers just want to win. It doesn't go beyond the training session or anything like that but he can get angry, as can anyone, especially when you're blowing in a football session in the middle of the week here. Decisions can not go your way and people spit the dummy out. He's no different to anyone else."