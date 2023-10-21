Adam Forshaw has predicted a top end finish for former club Leeds United ahead of his Carrow Road reunion this afternoon.

The midfielder signed for Norwich City as a free agent in the summer after Leeds elected to release him at the end of his contract. An invitation to come back in for pre-season and train with a view to winning a new deal was not taken up, and although there was talk of interest from the Middle East, Forshaw officially bid farewell to Elland Road and joined the Canaries.

"It was difficult to be totally honest," he told the Norwich City matchday programme.

"I loved my time there, absolutely loved it. My family still live there. It's a massive club and we had some great times there, a promotion, some good years in the Premier League

"Unfortunately, I left on the back of a relegation but I've got nothing but good memories of the club and the people who are there. It's played a big part in my career and I'll never forget that. Liam Cooper, the captain, I get on really well with him. There's a lot of the staff, physios, kit men and players who have spent a long time there, they'll stand out as the ones for me. So, I'm looking forward to seeing them."

The highlight of Forshaw's five-and-a-half years with Leeds was undoubtedly the promotion to the Premier League and a top-half finish in the top flight under Marcelo Bielsa.

Forshaw missed out on the vast majority of those two campaigns due to a complex hip injury and has hinted that the Argentine's demands on players was not conducive to a long-term project, but like any player who was part of that team he still raves about Bielsa's methods.

"(Training under Bielsa) was elite, very, very elite," he said.

"Some could argue that it had become a little bit unsustained how we would train so hard. But, the knowledge and detail that he gave you in terms of how you see the game slightly different and play the zones in a different style.

"Everyone knows it was on a man-to-man basis but learning formations and how to play up against different ones, the daily regime of hard work and professionalism to play under him was brilliant and something I'll never forget."

Today's encounter in Norfolk throws up another reunion in Daniel Farke's return to a club where he twice won the Championship title.

Forshaw's prediction of a successful season for his former employer is based on the quality Farke has to utilise and the manager's CV.

"I know some of the lads will be well aware of how Farke plays and how he wants to play," he said.