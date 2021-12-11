Marcelo Bielsa's 15th-placed Whites are without injured quartet Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Rodrigo in addition to Robin Koch who has been unwell.

Leeds are only six points clear of the drop zone and are big as 12-1 to return back home to Yorkshire with all three points.

Thomas Tuchel's third-placed Blues have lost just twice all season and are only two points off top spot but Forshaw says there are steps that United can take in search of causing a shock.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BLUES-PRINT: From Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

“Us as a unit, we have to make sure we defend well, first and foremost," Forshaw told LUTV.

“Going to places like Chelsea, I think you have to be disciplined.

"You have to ride moments, definitely, as they have brilliant individual players.

“We have to remain focused as much as we can and use the pace that we have on the break, to try and surprise them ourselves.

“When you got to places like this, you have to be compact without the ball and hard to beat.

"But, then try and expand when you do have it.

“Retain the ball as well as you can and go from there, try and frustrate them, too.”

Reflecting on his own condition after a seamless return to the side following his long lay off with a hip issue, Forshaw said: "I feel really good.

“I’m recovering well from games now, so I am just looking forward to the next one this weekend at Chelsea, to keep building and helping the team as much as I can.

“I am getting fitter and fitter as the games go on. Once I proved it to myself when I did the 90 minutes against Leicester, that was it.

“The little bit of cramp in that game in the calves, I haven’t had since. I am just feeling more confident and comfortable as the games go on, so hopefully long may that continue.

“It was tough times for me in the last years, I won’t lie, but now I am like a kid again."

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.