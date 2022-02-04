Forshaw was forced to miss two years of his career due to complications from a hip issue but the 30-year-old has returned to the Whites side in style since making his first start for over 26 months in November’s 1-1 draw at home to Leicester City.

Forshaw had started every game since but picked up a minor hamstring injury in the early stages of this month’s victory at West Ham, the midfielder then forced to miss the hosting of Newcastle United last time out.

Forshaw, though, is set to be back available for United’s return to action at Aston Villa on Wednesday and former Whites midfielder Prutton says the next task is to become a “reliable lynchpin” in the middle of the park.

Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw. Pic: Getty

Furthermore, YEP columnist Prutton says Forshaw has now become even more important to Leeds after the club ultimately proved unsuccessful in their bids to sign Red Bull Salzburg’s US international midfielder Brenden Aaronson in the January transfer window.

“As there is not another midfielder coming in then the importance of Adam Forshaw is even more huge,” Prutton told the YEP.

“But on the flip side of it, you are looking at a player that has spent a vast amount of time off the football pitch because of injury.

“As robust as he has been since he got back, there will be an element within him that doesn’t want to end up back on the treatment table.