Action has been taken on the incident involving Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford and QPR keeper Asmir Begovic in Wednesday night’s Championship contest at Elland Road.

Whites no 9 Bamford was handed his second outing since returning from a hamstring injury as a second-half substitute in Wednesday night’s hosting of the Rs and found himself through on goal in the 93rd minute.

The striker was confronted by onrushing Rs goalkeeper Begovic who attempted to clear but Bamford got to the ball first and then ended up on the deck after Begovic launched his challenge on the edge of his box.

Referee David Webb then issued Begovic with a straight red card but Hoops boss Gareth Ainsworth insisted in his post-match press conference that both Bamford and Begovic had verified to him that there had been no contact in the goalkeeper’s challenge.

Ainsworth said he was hopeful of getting the dismissal overturned and an FA spokesperson has now confirmed that Begovic be available for his side's next game as a claim of wrongful dismissal has been upheld by an independent Regulatory Commission.

A statement released by an FA Spokesperon read: "Asmir Begovic will be available for Queens Park Rangers' next game as a claim of wrongful dismissal has been upheld by an independent Regulaatory Commission.

"The goalkeeper was sent off against Leeds United on Wednesday, 4 October 2023, for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.”