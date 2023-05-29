Leeds news you can trust since 1890
'Act quickly' - Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani calls for urgency as takeover bid rejected

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani has seen a joint bid to rescue Italian club Sampdoria rejected by the Genovese club’s hierarchy.
Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 29th May 2023, 12:34 BST- 1 min read

Radrizzani’s Aser Group, in conjunction with Matteo Manfredi of Gestio Capital Partners, submitted an offer to purchase relegated Serie A side Sampdoria last week but have since been rebuffed by the club’s current ownership.

In a statement released on Monday, Radrizzani urged all parties to act with expediency in order to secure the club’s future.

"It is essential to act quickly," Radrizzani said, as quoted by Di Marzio. "Because every day of waiting means delays and the consequent danger of penalties against the club, also in view of the next championship.

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani at Elland Road (Pic: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani at Elland Road (Pic: Mike Egerton/PA Wire)
"In fact, Sampdoria risks suffering a loss of points or even not being entered in the competitions, which would have devastating consequences for the club and all its splendid and extraordinary fans.

"Therefore, it is imperative that all parties involved focus on the common goal of securing a solid future for the club,” the 48-year-old wrote.

Leeds are caught in a state of takeover uncertainty themselves, with no communication from Radrizzani or fellow United board members as to the status of their proposed takeover by 49ers Enterprises.

Leeds were relegated from the Premier League on Sunday afternoon after three years in the top flight. Neither Radrizzani or the 49ers were present to witness the team’s 4-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur.

