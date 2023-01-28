Accrington Stanley 1-3 Leeds United highlights: Rutter debuts as Bamford and Harrison show worth in cup win
Leeds United will look to avoid a giant-killing at the Wham Stadium this afternoon as the Whites take on League One strugglers Accrington Stanley
Jesse Marsch’s side visit the Lancashire club on the back of an emphatic FA Cup Third Round replay victory against Cardiff City and a commanding, but no so fruitful, 0-0 draw versus Premier League Brentford last weekend. Accrington on the other hand, needed extra-time against non-league Boreham Wood to secure passage to this stage of the competition, a game which will represent a tenth of their annual revenue.
Leeds boss Marsch is set to name a strong XI against the side currently one place above the relegation zone in English football’s third tier, with club-record signing Georginio Rutter destined for a full debut and £21 million summer addition Luis Sinisterra expected to feature, too.
Follow all the action this lunchtime with team news, build-up, analysis and live match coverage here throughout the day.
Accrington Stanley 1-3 Leeds United LIVE
Leeds into the hat for the Fifth Round. A mixed bag, performance-wise, but they’ve got the job done and in the end were worthy of their three goals, coming at the end of some slick moves. Harrison (goal & assist) MOTM.
84' Rodrigo's effort flashes across the face of goal after being found by Aaronson's through-ball.
82’ Adekoya reduces the arrears for the home side, sweeping in over the top of Meslier. Leeds had switched off at the back there.