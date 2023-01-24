We are now in the final seven days of the January transfer window and time is running out for clubs to get any deals over the line.

Leeds United, who have an FA Cup tie this weekend against either Accrington Stanley or Boreham Wood before they return to Premier League duties against Nottingham Forest next month, have been busy in the window so far but may yet get more deals done before Deadline Day. Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Tuesday morning:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wolves are reportedly ‘plotting’ a raid of their Black Country rivals West Brom for their right-back Ethan Ingram but could face competition for the Baggies’ EFL Championship rivals QPR (Football Insider)

Brighton are in talks to sign Ukraine centre-back Mykola Matviyenko from Shakhtar Donetsk in a deal that could be worth up to £20 million (Telegraph)

Bournemouth are attempting to hijack Southampton’s move to sign Villarreal winger Nicolas Jackson - the Saints are in advanced talks for the Senegal international who is valued around £22million (Daily Mail)

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Ham United are looking at FC Lorient striker Terem Moffi who is said to already be on his way to London after the two clubs agreed a deal (Give Me Sport via Mercato Plein)

Crystal Palace are in discussions with Stuttgart over a deal for midfielder Naouirou Ahamada - midfield is a priority area and the 20-year-old has been identified as a possible addition for Patrick Vieira (The Athletic)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea are planning a fresh move for Enzo Fernández after previously failing to agree a deal for the Benfica midfielder - his contract contains a £106m release clause and Benfica remain reluctant to sell the Argentina international for a lower fee (The Guardian)

Arsenal may have to choose between signing Weston McKennie and Ivan Fresneda with the Gunners linked to both players but Juventus could have a big say on their transfer business in the final week of the window (Express)

Advertisement Hide Ad

AC Milan technical director Paolo Maldini is in direct contact with the agent of Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur transfer target Nicolo Zaniolo (Leeds Live via Alfredo Pedulla)