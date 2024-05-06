'Absolutely spent' - Leeds United fans on automatics failure, 'third-worst' Whites and play-offs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on Saturday’s defeat to Southampton and missing out on the top two.

KEITH INGHAM

So no miracle at Ipswich and no win for Leeds as I asked for. They now limp into a play-off semi-final with Norwich City on the back of back-to-back defeats following Southampton’s 2-1 win at a muted – especially in the second half – Elland Road.

INQUEST BEGINS: Leeds United midfielder Ilia Gruev looks on following Saturday's 2-1 defeat at home to Southampton with the Whites heading for the play-offs. Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images.

Saints are the only team to do the ‘double’ over Leeds this season. Daniel Farke brought in Glen Kamara and persisted with Joel Piroe up top hoping to banish those QPR away-day blues. Southampton came on the back of three-straight defeats knowing they would finish fourth whatever the result.

Leeds were much brighter than last week and Georginio Rutter had an effort saved and Joe Rodon sent an early effort goalwards but over. Southampton looked dangerous on the counter and went ahead when a corner wasn’t cleared and Adam Armstrong turned home a Che Adams cross.

Leeds were level within minutes, Willy Gnonto getting behind the Saints defence and his cross was only cleared to Piroe who shot past Alex McCarthy. Ethan Ampadu brought a fine save from the keeper before they got their second. Junior Firpo made a complete ‘hash’ of clearing the ball and Kyle Walker-Peters squared the ball to Will Smallbone to score. A Ryan Manning free kick also hit the bar as the visitors smelled blood.

The second half was totally forgettable; Southampton squandered two chances to increase their lead and Leeds had possession but did little with it. The walk of appreciation was met with applause for their efforts for the season so far. A lot, though, had left very disappointed at their failure to finish the regular season with a win.

Boss Daniel Farke has to put some confidence in seemingly tired bodies because they look absolutely spent. He has a week to prepare them for Norwich and might need it as the front end lacked spark and the defence looks porous. So lots to do!

It would be an absolute tragedy if this season is remembered for the past month, not the fantastic displays that got Leeds so close to automatic promotion. It’s up to you lads to put back smiles on some downcast fans’ faces and finally end this play-off curse.

Man of the Match: Willy Gnonto, tried his best in the first half but, like the rest, faded in the second.

MIKE GILL

Another defeat at the former ‘fortress’ of Elland Road. This was hard to take, being the last game of the ‘normal’ season and the disappointment was only mitigated by the fact that the outcome will have no bearing on the important tasks that lie ahead.

Southampton's first goal came on 18 minutes when both Glen Kamara and Joe Rodon failed to deal with Che Adams, allowing him to send the ball across to the right where the unmarked Adam Armstrong swept in and gleefully slotted the ball home.

Parity and a decent atmosphere were restored three minutes later when the much-improved Joel Piroe lashed home a ‘netbuster’ after Joe Aribo failed to clear a Willy Gnonto cross.

Southampton’s winning goal was totally avoidable. Kyle Walker-Peters flew down the right wing and rescued the ball from going over for a goal kick. Junior Firpo had already assumed that the ball was going out and was consequently ‘skinned’ by the tricky little winger. Walker-Peters then cut the ball back for Will Smallbone to ‘do the business’. The second half was a turgid affair despite the fact that Daniel Farke ‘sent for the cavalry’ earlier than usual.

Man of the match: Joel Piroe.

NEIL GREWER

A disappointing end to the regular season at Elland Road. Leeds really needed a positive performance to boost confidence ahead of the expected play-offs, and against a likely play-off finalist.

Whilst Leeds started on the front foot and clearly were instructed to take risks in order to score and put pressure on Ipswich, it soon became evident that Southampton were in no mood to cave in and, once news filtered through that the Tractor Boys were ahead, the stadium realised the faint hope of automatic promotion had been erased.

Southampton revelled in extra space afforded to them and, at half-time, were 2-1 ahead and looking comfortable thanks to two soft goals. Leeds have an inability to break down penalty boxes filled with defenders and several corners added any real hope of a breakthrough.

So, Leeds need to regroup, regain confidence and find a way to get a result at Norwich next Sunday. Leeds have become predictable and beatable at the worst possible time of the season. Thankfully, football is a funny old game, and fortunes can change.

Man of the match: Difficult to award one under the circumstances.

ANDY RHODES

At the conclusion of a 46-game Championship season, there’s no arguing that every club finishes where they deserve.

Ipswich have been consistent throughout while Leeds have, in the last six games, shown they were not automatic-promotion material. If not for the opening weeks and closing weeks of the season, United’s fate may have been different, which might offer fans some comfort if Leeds remain in the division and Daniel Farke has a stable summer.

If they weren’t to win against Southampton, Leeds at least needed to show a battling performance. Instead, the Whites played into Saints’ hands. The visitors were sharper, livelier and quicker moving the ball about the pitch.

Leeds’ slow build-up play and insistence on passing between Ampadu, Rodon and Meslier has to stop. For the play-offs, Farke will hope that Patrick Bamford and Daniel James will return. Joel Piroe up top isn’t working well enough. United haven’t shown in the last few weeks that they are up for do-or-die games. There needs to be a big mentality change in the coming days.

Man of the match: Crysencio Summerville.

DAVID WATKINS

I’m at a complete loss as to what exactly has gone wrong with Leeds since the international break. We were the best team in the Championship and we were playing the best football for three months before that, but now, the latest six-game form tables tell us we are the third worst!

As far as I can see, it is the defence that has suddenly lost its way, perhaps exacerbated by a weak showing in midfield failing to protect them. Time and time again in recent games we have succumbed to poor goals – four of them at QPR last time out of course – and again against the Saints. We appear to be ball-watching all the time, giving hardly any attention to runners or players lurking at the back post. It’s like we’ve gone back completely to how we defended in the early weeks of the season.

Yet again, in a game we really had to win, we failed to do justice to ourselves. As it happens, this time it didn’t matter as Ipswich had already done their own business at Portman Road. It does matter though, in that what we wanted to see was a big improvement on our recent poor form, something to give confidence as we embark on the play-offs; we didn’t get it.